Bibee (1-1) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings during a 6-2 defeat to the Tigers. He struck out two.

After not walking a batter in his first two appearances of the campaign, Bibee allowed four free passes Monday and also surrendered season highs in hits (seven) and runs allowed (four). Aaron Civale (oblique) is starting to throw again, but he'll likely have to make a couple rehab assignments before he's activated off the injured list, so despite his poor outing, Bibee should still get a few more turns in the rotation. His next start is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus the Angels.