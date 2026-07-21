Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Collects fourth win of 2026

Bibee (4-9) earned the win against the Twins on Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings.

Bibee received plenty of run support from his Guardians teammates, but he held his end of the bargain by limiting the Twins to just two runs in the second inning. He's posted quality starts in back-to-back outings and 12 times this season, which is tied for third-most in the American League behind Sonny Gray and Michael Wacha (13 each). Bibee will take a 3.86 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 119 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend on the road against the Rays.