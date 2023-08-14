Bibee (9-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and zero walks over seven innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Bibee received plenty of run support early, then held the Rays in check to earn his ninth win. He has now won seven consecutive decisions, with his last loss coming June 13. The rookie has also not allowed more than three earned runs in his last 10 starts, holding a 2.03 ERA over that stretch. Bibee is scheduled to take the hill at home next weekend in a favorable matchup against the Tigers.