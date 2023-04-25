Bibee has been scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday and instead could make his major-league debut with the Guardians on Wednesday versus the Rockies, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bibee has posted a 1.76 ERA and 19:8 K:BB over 15.1 innings covering three starts for Columbus this season. That's after he broke out with a 2.17 ERA and 167:27 K:BB across 132.2 frames between High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron in 2022 in his first pro season. Bibee is a good streaming option in a favorable matchup if he is indeed promoted Wednesday and should be given the chance to stick around if he pitches well.