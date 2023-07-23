Bibee (6-2) earned the win over Philadelphia on Saturday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he gave up two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Both Bibee and Phillies starter Zack Wheeler turned in an impressive start Saturday, but the rookie outdueled the veteran with his seven scoreless frames. Bibee allowed just four baserunners -- two on hits, one via walk and one on a hit-by-pitch -- and racked up an impressive 22 whiffs en route to eight strikeouts. The right-hander has yielded two or fewer runs in each of his past five starts, posting a 1.21 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB over 29.2 innings during that span.