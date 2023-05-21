Bibee didn't factor in the decision in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets. He allowed two runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts across six innings.

The 23-year-old threw 62 of his 99 pitches for strikes and struggled to find the zone at times with four free passes, but he was able to limit the damage to two runs. It's the second time in five starts Bibee has walked four batters, but he hasn't issued a single walk in his other three outings. He's off to a strong start in his first taste of the big leagues with a 3.18 ERA and 25:8 K:BB over 28.1 frames.