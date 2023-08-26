Bibee (10-3) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Solo homers by George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero accounted for the only damage off Bibee, who produced his fifth quality start in his last seven outings. The rookie right-hander has a 2.47 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB through 43.2 innings over that stretch with a 5-1 record, and he'll look to keep his second-half surge going when he next takes the mound, which is likely to come next week in Minnesota.