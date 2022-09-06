Bibee has put up a 1.29 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 57:9 K:BB through 55.2 innings in 10 starts since his promotion to Double-A Akron.

Those are spectacular returns, though they come with the caveat that Bibee hasn't struck out nearly as many hitters as he did while cruising through High-A -- his K/9 at the lower level was 13.1, and it's 9.3 in Double-A. The other caveat is that Bibee is a 23-year-old college arm in his first professional season. That said, he's touched 99 mph with his fastball this year, and there's certainly room for that in the big leagues. Bibee's ultimate role remains an open question, but he's showing great command of good stuff, and that makes him an intriguing dynasty prospect.