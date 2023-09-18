Bibee was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right hip inflammation, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bibee suffered the injury during his most recent start over the weekend against the Rangers and will be shut down for the season. The right-hander turned in an outstanding rookie campaign, posting a 2.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 141:45 K:BB through 142 innings. The Guardians have yet to announce who will take Bibee's spot in the rotation, but both Shane Bieber (elbow) and Tristan McKenzie (elbow) are tracking toward returns from the 60-day injured list either this week or next.