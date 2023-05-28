Bibee allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over six innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Saturday.

Bibee stifled the Cardinals' bats throughout the contest, but a second-inning solo home run by Brendan Donovan was enough to hold him to a no-decision. The right-hander racked up an impressive 19 swinging strikes en route to a career-high nine punchouts, and he picked up his third consecutive quality start. Bibee has had one bad outing this season -- a 3.2-inning, four-run effort against Detroit on May 8 -- but has otherwise been fantastic. Overall, he's posted a 2.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB across 35.1 frames.