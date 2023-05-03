Bibee didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees, giving up two runs on four hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Making his second career MLB start, Bibee was unfazed by pitching in Yankee Stadium and blanked New York for five innings before fellow rookie Anthony Volpe tagged him for a homer in the bottom of the sixth. Bibee has been outstanding since his promotion, posting a 13:0 K:BB through his first 11 big-league innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in a home start early next week against the Tigers.