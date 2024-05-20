Bibee allowed a run on four hits and a walk over seven innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out eight during the win over the Twins.

Outside of a Jose Miranda solo shot in the third inning, Bibee was nearly untouchable Sunday. Bibee matched his season best with seven innings of work but it was just his second quality start of the year. He's registered a strong 3.23 ERA over his last seven starts, dropping his season ERA to 3.93 through 52.2 frames. Bibee's next outing is currently projected to be a road matchup with the Angels.