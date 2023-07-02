Bibee (5-2) earned the win over the Cubs on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Bibee struck out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning, but he gave up a one-out infield single and wasn't allowed to finish the frame. That cost him a quality start, though the rookie right-hander nonetheless shined, tying a career high with nine punchouts while recording his first scoreless MLB appearance. Bibee has cemented his place in the Guardians' rotation by allowing just one earned run over his past 11.2 frames across two starts, notching a 16:6 K:BB over that span. He's impressed with a 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 67:23 K:BB in 65 innings overall this season.