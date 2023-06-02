Bibee tossed five innings against Minnesota on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings.

Bibee's three-game quality-start streak came to an end, but he fared relatively well across five frames. The rookie right-hander began the outing with three scoreless innings before Minnesota tagged him for three runs across the fourth and fifth, resulting in his removal. This was just the second time Bibee has yielded more than two runs over seven major-league starts, which speaks to his steadiness so far for Cleveland. He's posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB in 39.1 innings overall, and though both Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) are slated to rejoin the rotation this week, Bibee's starting spot should be safe considering his strong performance and Cal Quantrill's (shoulder) upcoming move to the IL.