Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Fans six in quality start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bibee did not factor into the decision in Sunday's game against the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six across 6.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.
Bibee kept the Astros off the board through the first six innings. He looked to be in line for the win with the Guardians up 2-0, but he yielded a two-run double to Cam Smith in the seventh before being pulled. Bibee is up to six quality starts this season and boasts a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 62:23 K:BB across 75.2 innings, but the 14 home runs he's allowed is fourth most in the American League. He's slated to start against the Mariners on the road next weekend.
