Bibee did not factor into the decision in Sunday's game against the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six across 6.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Bibee kept the Astros off the board through the first six innings. He looked to be in line for the win with the Guardians up 2-0, but he yielded a two-run double to Cam Smith in the seventh before being pulled. Bibee is up to six quality starts this season and boasts a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 62:23 K:BB across 75.2 innings, but the 14 home runs he's allowed is fourth most in the American League. He's slated to start against the Mariners on the road next weekend.