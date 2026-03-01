Bibee allowed three runs on three hits over three innings in Saturday's spring start against the White Sox.

Bibee made his second Cactus League start and increased his pitch count to 47 (29 strikes). After a forgettable first inning, when he allowed a home run and all three runs, the right-hander retired the final six batters faced. He talked to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com about having a fresh start in 2026. Bibee acknowledged putting pressure on himself after inking a five-year contract extension in March of 2025 and a constant battle of mechanical adjustments all season. He eventually found a groove late, when he went 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA in four September starts, and was the starting pitcher in the Guardians' lone postseason victory.