Bibee will have his start pushed back a day after the Guardians' contest with the Mets was postponed Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday now as a result of the weather and Bibee will seemingly toe the rubber for one of the contests. The right-hander went 7.2 innings in his last start, limiting the Angels to one run on two hits while striking out seven batters. The rookie appears likely to stick around Cleveland's rotation moving forward.