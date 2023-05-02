Bibee is scheduled to make his second start for the Guardians on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees.

At least while both Aaron Civale (oblique) and Triston McKenzie (shoulder) remain on the injured list, the Guardians will keep spots open in the rotation for two of their top pitching prospects in Bibee and Logan Allen. Bibee earned himself another turn after a highly impressive MLB debut last Wednesday against the Rockies in which he struck out eight while allowing one earned run on six hits and no walks across 5.2 innings en route to picking up a win.