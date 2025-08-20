Bibee allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Bibee has allowed four runs in each of his last five starts, though he's pitched into the sixth inning in each of his last three outings. While he's allowing too many runs to be reliable, he hasn't taken a loss since July 2 versus the Cubs, going 5-0 across his last eight starts. Bibee is at a 4.62 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 129:44 K:BB through 142.1 innings over 25 starts this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Rays.