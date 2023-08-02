Bibee did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings against the Astros. He struck out four.

Bibee was fortunate to escape with only two runs against him Wednesday, as he had to contend with multiple baserunners in four of his five innings. Still, the 24-year-old Bibee has pitched well of late -- he's held opponents to three runs or fewer in his last seven starts, going 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA in that span. Overall, Bibee sports a solid 3.14 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 95:35 K:BB across 17 starts (94.2 innings) in his rookie campaign. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Blue Jays early next week.