Bibee is opening the year with Triple-A Columbus, MLB.com reports.
Per the report, Gavin Williams will be opening the year at Double-A Akron, so Bibee is the current favorite to be the first of the duo to reach the majors in 2023. While Bibee is a highly-touted prospect, he may have to bide his time for a couple months, as evidenced by the team's decision to go with Hunter Gaddis in wake of the Triston McKenzie shoulder injury. In addition to Gaddis, the Guardians have rotation candidates Konnor Pilkington and Joey Cantillo on the 40-man roster. Logan Allen is a non-40-man candidate due to his strong spring and experience at Triple-A last year.