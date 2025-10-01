Bibee yielded one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 frames Wednesday, taking a no-decision in a win over the Tigers. He struck out six.

Bibee had to pitch out of a jam right away, with the first two batters of the game reaching on a single and an error. He was up to the challenge, fanning each of the next three hitters that frame. He permitted one run in the fourth on a Javier Baez RBI single and was spared from being charged with another when Zach McKinstry ran into an out on the bases. Bibee was unable to get through the fifth inning after issuing a two-out walk to put a second runner on, but the Guardians' bullpen then shut things down the rest of the way. The righty was trending in the right direction late in the regular season with a 1.30 ERA in September, and he kept it going in his first outing of the postseason.