Bibee did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks over five innings against Minnesota. He struck out four.

Bibee logged his 14th consecutive start allowing three runs or fewer, but he issued a career-high five free passes, limiting Tuesday's outing to five innings. The standout rookie owns a 10-3 record with a 3.05 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 2.87 K/BB ratio across 129.2 innings on the campaign. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is projected to be on the road against the Angels over the weekend.