Bibee (4-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, giving up five runs on six hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out five.

Bibee labored particularly in the third inning, a frame during which he threw 32 pitches to stretch his count up to 73 for the game at that point. Wednesday ultimately matched the 26-year-old right-hander's shortest outing of the year, and his four walks also tied a season high. Bibee has been quite up and down with a 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87:30 K:BB across 98.2 frames in 2025, and a difficult task against the Astros in Houston awaits him in his next scheduled appearance.