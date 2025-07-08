default-cbs-image
Bibee did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

The right-hander cruised through four innings Monday before a three-run homer by Taylor Trammell and a solo shot from Isaac Paredes tied the game and chased him with two outs in the fifth. Bibee has hit a rough patch over his last eight starts dating back to May 27, recording a 5.36 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 45.1 innings during that span. While still serviceable, his overall season numbers -- a 4.35 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 103.1 innings across 18 starts -- mark a step back from his 2024 campaign, when he posted a 3.47 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 173.2 innings in 31 outings.

