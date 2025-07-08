Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Loses steam in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bibee did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out three.
The right-hander cruised through four innings Monday before a three-run homer by Taylor Trammell and a solo shot from Isaac Paredes tied the game and chased him with two outs in the fifth. Bibee has hit a rough patch over his last eight starts dating back to May 27, recording a 5.36 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 45.1 innings during that span. While still serviceable, his overall season numbers -- a 4.35 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 103.1 innings across 18 starts -- mark a step back from his 2024 campaign, when he posted a 3.47 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 173.2 innings in 31 outings.
