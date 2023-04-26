The Guardians selected Bibee's contract from Triple-A Columbus and will have him start Wednesday's game against the Rockies at Progressive Field, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland designated southpaw Konnor Pilkington for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Bibee, who will be making his big-league debut Wednesday. After a stellar first season in professional ball in 2022, the 23-year-old right-hander continued to find success over his first three starts at Columbus, logging a 1.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB across 15.1 innings. Blessed with a four-pitch repertoire that he's used to generate high strikeout rates at every stop of the minors, Bibee makes for a strong speculative pickup, though fantasy managers should be aware of a potential demotion if he falters in his big-league debut. The Guardians already have five healthy members of the rotation and are adding Bibee to the mix after a recent doubleheader created a stretch of six games in five days, but he could still have a case for sticking around with the big club if he dazzles against the Rockies.