Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on Wednesday named Bibee the team's Opening Day starter for their March 27 matchup versus the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bibee will be opposed by Cole Ragans in the American League Central showdown. The 26-year-old Bibee has looked sharp this spring, tossing nine scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Bibee finished the 2024 regular season with a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 187:44 K:BB across 173.2 frames.