Bibee (1-0) allowed two hits and two walks over 5.2 shutout innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the Royals.

Bibee was in line to be Cleveland's Opening Day starter, but an illness pushed his start back a few days. He coughed up a couple of extra-base knocks Sunday but was able to skate around danger in the scoreless performance. While the two punchouts and nine whiffs are a bit disappointing, the 26-year-old righty picked up where he left off last year after posting a 3.47 ERA across 173.2 frames. Bibee is lined up for a road matchup against the Angels next weekend.