Bibee (2-1) took the loss Friday against the Angels after giving up six earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four batters across five innings.

Coming off an incredible seven-inning shutout performance against Atlanta in his last start, Bibee turned in one of his worst performances of the season against an injury-riddled Angels lineup. He gave up a solo homer to Nolan Schanuel in the third inning before allowing four more runs to score in the fifth, capped off by a three-run shot from Mickey Moniak. Bibee now owns a 4.46 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through his first seven starts, and he'll have another chance to get back in the win column Wednesday against Detroit.