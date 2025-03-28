Bibee (illness) will start Sunday against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Bibee had to be scratched from his Opening Day start after coming down with food poisoning, so he will now take the ball for his season debut Sunday. Luis Ortiz had appeared in line to start Sunday but has been pushed back to Monday versus the Padres, setting him up for a two-start week.
More News
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Falls ill, won't start opener•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Signs five-year extension•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Looks regular-season-ready•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Makes first spring start•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Named Game 5 starter•