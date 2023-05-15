Bibee did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and zero walks over 7.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out seven.

Bibee was dominant Sunday, shutting out the Angels until the eighth inning. It was a strong bounce-back effort from the rookie right-hander after he allowed four runs in 3.2 innings in his last outing. Bibee has now allowed two runs or fewer in three of his first four Major-League starts. He's 1-1 with a 3.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB through 22.1 innings. Bibee has certainly done his part to earn a permanent spot in Cleveland's rotation, even when Aaron Civale (oblique) and Triston McKenzie (shoulder) are ready to return. He's currently lined up to face the Mets in his next outing.