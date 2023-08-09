Bibee (8-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing six hits without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.
Bibee was locked in a pitcher's duel with Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi on Tuesday and emerged as the victor. Bibee has been nothing short of spectacular since the start of July, posting a 1.70 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP across 42.1 innings and winning all four of his decisions during that stretch. The standout rookie is projected to face Tampa Bay on the road over the weekend.
