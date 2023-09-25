Bibee (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The Guardians needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of Triston McKenzie. Bibee had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to right hip inflammation.
