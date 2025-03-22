Bibee signed a five-year, $48 million contract extension with the Guardians on Saturday.

Bibee's new deal will buy out all three of his arbitration years and potentially two years beyond that if the Guardians elect to exercise their club option in 2030. The 26-year-old righty has been one of Cleveland's most reliable starters since reaching the big leagues, turning in a 3.25 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across his two MLB seasons. He's continued to look sharp in spring training, throwing nine shutout innings over his two starts, and he's set to take the mound for Cleveland on Thursday in what will be his first career Opening Day start.