Bibee (7-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Bibee was sharp Thursday, with Jake Burger providing all of Chicago's offense with a pair of home runs. The 24-year-old Bibee is now 5-0 over his last seven starts (41.1 innings), pitching to a 2.18 ERA with 46 strikeouts in that span. Overall, his ERA is down to 3.11 with a 1.19 WHIP and 91:31 K:BB across 16 starts (89.2 innings) this season. Bibee will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Houston.