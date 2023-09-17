Bibee did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on five hits over 5.1 innings in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers. He struck out four.

The lone run against Bibee came in the fifth frame, where he allowed a single to Evan Carter and a double to Marcus Semien on back-to-back at-bats. The 24-year-old has now allowed six or fewer hits in six consecutive appearances, a stretch in which he owns a 3.24 ERA and a 35:10 K:BB across 33.1 innings. Bibee is expected to toe the mound next against the Orioles at Progressive Field.