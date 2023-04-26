Bibee (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and zero walks over 5.2 innings during a 4-1 victory over Colorado. He struck out eight.

With the Guardians playing their sixth game in five days Wednesday, Bibee was promoted from Triple-A Columbus to make the start in the series finale with Colorado. The 23-year-old was sharp and composed during his MLB debut, with the lone run on his ledger coming after a leadoff double and a bloop base hit in the sixth. He was taken out after inducing a double-play ball and ended with eight strikeouts, displaying the swing-and-miss stuff that led to a stellar first season in professional ball in 2022. Bibee and Logan Allen both impressed during their respective MLB debuts within the past few days, and at least for the short term, the two youngsters look as though they'll have the opportunity to stick around with the big club. Per Mandy Bell of MLB.com, Guardians manager Terry Francona said after Wednesday's game that Bibee will remain with the team for its upcoming road trip, even though an exact plan for the right-hander's next opportunity to pitch hasn't yet been nailed down.