Bibee (5-2) earned the win against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out 12 over six scoreless innings.

Bibee was dominant, generating 20 swinging strikes on 93 pitches and surpassing last week's career high in strikeouts with 12. Bibee had allowed seven total runs in his first two June starts, but he bounced back in a big way Wednesday and has registered 30 strikeouts over 16.1 innings in three June outings. On the season, Bibee owns a 3.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 99:21 K:BB through 81.1 innings and tentatively lines up against the Orioles early next week.