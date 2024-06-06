Bibee allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Royals. He struck out seven.

Bibee allowed just one unearned run through his first five innings Thursday, though he'd be charged with two runs in the sixth after allowing the first two batters to reach. Still, it was another decent effort from the 25-year-old right-hander -- Bibee now has seven strikeouts in back-to-back outings while pitching to a 2.12 ERA over his last five starts. Overall, he's 4-1 on the year with a 3.73 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB through 70 innings. Bibee's currently in line for a road matchup with the Reds in his next outing.