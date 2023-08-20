Bibee (9-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over five innings in a 4-3 loss against the Tigers. He struck out six.

The 24-year-old gave up a three-run homer to Kerry Carpenter in the first inning but kept Detroit off the board for the remainder of his outing. Bibee allowed just three additional baserunners after the long ball and retired the last eight batters he faced; however, Cleveland didn't provide much run support and Bibee was tagged with the loss. In seven starts since the All-Star break, the rookie standout owns a 4-1 record with a 2.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and an impressive 41:9 K:BB across 43.2 innings. He is projected to face Toronto on the road next week.