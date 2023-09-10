Bibee (10-4) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Angels.

Bibee was sharp, though he also committed two balks. The runs against him came on a sacrifice fly and a groundout. Bibee has gone at least five innings and allowed no more than three runs in any of his last 15 starts, and this was just his second loss in that impressive span. The rookie is at a 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 137:45 K:BB through 136.2 innings over 24 starts this season. Bibee's projected for a home start versus the Rangers in his next outing.