Bibee allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Thursday.

Bibee tossed only 50 of 91 pitches for a strike in the outing and tied a season high with four walks. However, he managed to mostly work around trouble, allowing just a first-inning run. The rookie's performance was in line with how he's looked lately; he's walked multiple hitters in six straight appearances, compiling 17 free passes over 30.2 frames during that span, but has picked up four wins and posted a respectable 3.52 ERA. Narrow the timeframe to Bibee's past three games and he's recorded a 1.08 ERA and 20 punchouts over 16.2 innings despite walking 10 batters. The strikeouts and ability to maneuver around trouble are promising, though it's fair to wonder if the control issues will eventually catch up to him.