Bibee (5-14) took the loss against the Royals on Friday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Bibee allowed a run in the fifth inning and delivered his third straight quality start but was outdueled by Michael Wacha. The 27-year-old is now tied with Shane Baz for the major-league lead in losses, though he's pitched better than his record would indicate. He owns a 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 128:46 K:BB across 162.1 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Blue Jays next week.