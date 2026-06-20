Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Suffers tough-luck loss

Bibee (2-8) took the loss against the Astros on Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Bibee entered the sixth inning with a 3-2 lead before allowing two baserunners and departing at 95 pitches. Unfortunately, he was charged with both runs and the loss after Matt Festa allowed a three-run homer in relief. It ended a stretch of three straight quality starts for the 27-year-old Bibee, though he still owns a solid 2.21 ERA through three June outings. He'll carry a 4.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 78:28 K:BB across 89.1 innings into a road matchup against the White Sox next week.