Bibee (2-2) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over four-plus innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

The Padres' four-run first inning was ultimately all they needed to win. Bibee yielded four of the six runs on home runs by Gary Sanchez and Fernando Tatis over the first two frames before settling down a bit. This was Bibee's worst start of nine in his young career, as he allowed season highs in hits and runs while walking multiple batters for the fourth time. He's still at a reasonable 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB over 48.1 innings. Bibee is projected for a tough road start in Arizona over the weekend, and his place in the rotation is at least somewhat stable until Cal Quantrill (shoulder) can return to the active roster.