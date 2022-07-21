The Guardians outrighted Tully to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Tully wasn't claimed off waivers after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week, so he'll stick in the Cleveland organization as starting depth at the Triple-A level. The 27-year-old lefty has made three appearances at the big-league level this season, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and six walks over six innings.
