The Guardians selected Tully's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Tully will return to the big leagues after he was outrighted to Columbus on June 29. The left-hander will join the active roster as a replacement for Aaron Civale (wrist), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. Tully will work out of the bullpen through the All-Star break, but he could be an option to take Civale's spot in the rotation when the Guardians open their second-half schedule.