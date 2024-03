Herrin has allowed three runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out seven over seven innings in Cactus League play.

Two of the hits Herrin allowed were home runs. The 27-year-old southpaw remains in contention for a bullpen role, but he's likely to see low-leverage spots if he breaks camp with the Guardians. Herrin's heavy usage in spring training suggests he's getting a long look for the major-league roster.