Herrin (3-0) struck out one in a perfect inning and earned the win Sunday over the Blue Jays.

A rain delay cut Triston McKenzie's start short at three innings, though he threw 74 pitches and likely wasn't going to last long enough to qualify for the win. Herrin was once again excellent in relief -- he's allowed just one run over 7.1 innings in June. The southpaw has a 1.16 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB over 31 innings while adding eight holds and two blown saves. The one downside for Herrin is that nearly all of the Guardians' other relievers have also enjoyed strong seasons, which has kept him in a lower-leverage role.