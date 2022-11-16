Guardians' Tim Herrin: Joining 40-man roster By RotoWire Staff Nov 16, 2022 at 12:27 am ET • 1 min read Herrin was added to the Guardians' 40-man roster Tuesday.Herrin split the 2022 campaign between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, and he finished with a 4.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 101:23 K:BB across 69.1 innings. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.